The final ESPN college football power rankings were released and the Utah Utes made the top 25 coming in at No. 23.

Of the Utes' solid season, they wrote, "the story of Joe Williams had one more amazing chapter left; the senior racked up nearly 280 yards of offense to help the Utes hold off Indiana in the Foster Farms Bowl. Utah certainly has its sights set on getting into bigger games down the road, but there's no reason to be disappointed with nine victories."

Kyle Collinsworth with big follow-up dunk

Former BYU guard and NCAA triple-double leader Kyle Collinsworth is making his way through his first season of professional basketball with the D-League's Texas Legends.

While he hasn't got back in the triple-double column yet, he has shown off plenty of skills during his time with the Legends.

He flashed some of those skills on Wednesday night when he swooped in for the big putback dunk on a miss from Pierre Jackson.

BYU, Utah and Utah State football seasons graded

Paul Myerberg of USA Today graded the seasons of all 128 Div. 1 football teams, including BYU, Utah and Utah State.

He left a note to keep in consideration before delivering the grades, writing, "All grades are relative, meaning what might be a successful finish for one team would be a disappointment for another, and vice versa."

He gave the Cougars a B+ after they won eight of their last nine games of the season to finish 9-4.

As for the Utes, he wasn't as positive. He gave them a B- for the season after they closed the regular season with three losses in their last four games.

The Aggies were one of 14 schools given a D grade after their 3-9 season in which they won just one conference game.