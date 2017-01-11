STANSBURY — After trailing most of the night, Stansbury pulled away with a win against county rival Tooele 50-45 in Wednesday's region opener.

The Stallions were led by 6-foot-3 junior Josh Jenkins who led all scorers with 16 points on the night and had a crucial tip on Tooele's Mike Dunn’s potential game-tying 3 with 30 seconds remaining in the game. Jenkins managed to do most of his damage in the first quarter where he had six of his teams eight points.

After the end of the first period the Stallions trailed 13-8 in a quarter in which they turned the ball over eight times. The turnover woes continued for the Stallions as they ended the game with 19 turnovers.

The second period was a stalemate for both teams as they each scored 12 points making it 25-20 Buffaloes at the half.

The game became interesting in the fourth when six of the game's eight lead changes occurred and the score was tied several times.

Tooele took the lead for the last time on the night at the 3:27 mark left on a Kyler Hymas three, for his team-high 13th point on the night.

But then Stansbury's Casey Roberts took over. He scored all eight of his points in the fourth including two crucial free throws with time winding down to ice it for the Stallions.

The Buffaloes were unable to rally as three of their players fouled out in the final 30 seconds and Stansbury sealed it at the foul line.

The win still leaves the Stallions slightly behind the Buffaloes (9-6) in the all-time series record between the rivals.

Cody Whitehouse is an avid sports fan who hopes to make writing about sports his profession. Contact him at Codytwhitehouse@gmail.com