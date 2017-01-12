The NBA season is almost to its halfway point and the Utah Jazz have posted a 24-16 record. If the playoffs started right now they would be the sixth seed. David Locke tweeted, “Bunch of tweets last year that the standings after 20 games usually have 7 of the 8 playoff teams correct.” If this is the case then the Jazz are primed for a return to the playoffs after a four-year hiatus. Nothing is guaranteed, so here‘s how the Jazz stack up against the rest of the Western Conference.

1. Golden State Warriors

After winning a record 73 games but blowing a 3-1 series lead in the Finals, the Warriors received a nice consolation prize during free agency in Kevin Durant. Durant has fit in well as the Warriors have the best point differential and record in the league. They also have a top five offense and defense, which usually translates to a title contender. The Warriors are the team to beat out West.

2. San Antonio Spurs

Life after Tim Duncan hasn’t been bad; the Spurs continue to be one of the best teams in the league. They are only two games back of the Warriors and are also ranked in the top five in offense and defense. Kawhi Leonard has taken over this team and is averaging career highs in points (24 per game) and assists (3.1). He is also the league’s premier wing defender. This team has the best coach in the game and they are the clear cut favorite to threaten the Warriors’ reign as two-time Western Conference champs.

3. Houston Rockets

The basketball gods were good to fans, putting Darryl Morey, Mike D’Antoni and James Harden all in the same organization. Not only are they one of the top offenses in the league but are much better than expected on defense. Right now they are a middle of the pack defensive team but in December they were the sixth best. Under D’Antoni, Harden has become arguably the leader for this season’s MVP. He is averaging 28.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 11.9 assists a game. This season alone, he has 11 triple-doubles.

4. L.A. Clippers

The Clippers started out this season playing amazing basketball but slowly things have returned to normal, which isn’t terrible. Since Blake Griffin’s injury, the Clippers have gone 6-6. This team needs everything to go right to have a chance at beating the Warriors, let alone the Spurs, and as of now it’s trending in the wrong direction.

5. Utah Jazz

Despite injuries to key starters, the Jazz are still playing good basketball. They are tied for fifth in the west and are neck-and-neck with OKC in search of the Northwest Division crown. The Jazz also have two legitimate players deserving of an All-Star appearance: Gordon Hayward, who continues to get better and better each year, and Rudy Gobert, whose growth this season has been tremendous. The Jazz’s hopes of a long playoff run depend on George Hill. With Hill, they are 12-4 and without him are 12-12. To have a chance at beating the elite teams, the Jazz need to have a quality starting point guard. Minus Hill, the Jazz are 2-9 against teams in the playoffs position now, but with Hill they are 4-4 against these teams.

6. Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook is absolutely amazing. He is on pace to record 38 triple-doubles this season with 18 already. When Westbrook is on the court, the Thunder have a +6.2 offense rating but when he sits their offense is a -12.2. The Thunder will go as far as Westbrook can take them. The only concern about Westbrook is can he carry this much of the burden all year or will he slow down as the season goes on?

7. Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are winning games despite Chandler Parsons missing 24 games and Mikey Conley missing 11. Having the second best defense in the league and the top center, Marc Gasol, has carried them. Grizzlies aren’t known for their depth, which has made it pretty incredible that they won games starting Andrew Harrison at point guard and rookie Wade Baldwin as his backup.

8. New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans have a poorly constructed roster, have drafted poorly for years, have quite a few bad contracts and have had about a zillion injuries. On the other hand, they do have Anthony Davis. He’s having an incredible year, averaging 28.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals a game. When Davis receives even a little help, like having Jrue Holiday healthy, the Pelicans are competitive. They have posted a horrible 2-15 record without Holiday but with him they are respectable 13-11. If Holiday and Davis stay healthy, look for the Pelicans sneak into the playoffs.

9. Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers post a top-10 offense but have one of the worst defenses in the league. Even with Damian Lillard having an amazing offensive year, the Blazers have a negative point differential (-2.2) when he is on the court. For the Blazers to make the playoffs again, their defense needs to be passable, not horrific. The Blazers hope that when Al-Farouq Aminu, who is their best defender, is back from injury their defense will improve.

10. Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets front office has put together a team with just enough veterans mixed in with their youth movement, making Denver a competitive team. In the loaded West they are on the outside looking in on the playoffs. If the Nuggets want to make it to the playoffs, they will need more out of second-year point guard Emmanuel Mudiay. In ESPN’s real plus-minus, Mudiay ranks as the worst point guard in the league. He’s shooting only 30 percent from the field and just 32 percent from three. This is a point guard league and being below average at this position means winning against elite teams becomes extremely difficult.

11. Sacramento Kings

The dysfunctional Kings and their even more dysfunctional leader DeMarcus Cousins are trying to beat out Portland, Denver and New Orleans for the eighth seed. Cousins is arguably the most talented player in the league but his attitude is the worst, making building a winning culture challenging. He hurts his team’s ability to recruit other players because of his reputation (the front office and ownership don’t help either). For the Kings to become relevant again, their first move should be trading their so-called superstar.

12. Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota might have the best young talent in the league and a good coach but winning with an inexperienced roster is really hard. Coach Thibs already has their offense humming, ranking 12th so far but surprisingly his Wolves rank just 24th in defense. When their defense catches up to their offense, the rise of the Wolves will be special.

13. Dallas Mavericks

When healthy, this team isn’t bad but they just aren’t healthy very often. Coach Rick Carlisle has Harrison Barnes looking like he actually might live up to his new contract. Due to all the injuries and the lack of depth behind them, the Mavs have put themselves in a hole that is most likely too big to dig out of. If anyone can do it, it would be Carlisle and Dirk Nowitzki.

14. L.A. Lakers

Life without a washed up Kobe Bryant and with a competent head coach is looking pretty good for the Lakers. The young Lakers start the season 10-10 and were in the playoff picture but injuries and the league’s worst defense have brought this team back to earth a bit. Even with their losses, increasing the Lakers' collection of young talent is finally beginning to show some of their potential, enough to stop Jim Buss’s sister from throwing him out of the front office.

15. Phoenix Suns

Earl Watson has his team playing hard and has some talent on the roster. Eric Bledsoe seems to be finally healthy from last season’s knee injury. Devon Booker, who some have dubbed as a future star and one of the best shooters in this league, has struggled being one of the primary offensive weapons on this team. This season he is shooting only 40 percent from the field and just 32 percent from three. The Suns’ front office is probably kicking themselves in trading the Lakers top-three protected pick for Brandon Knight, who has done anything but shine in his time in the desert. Look for Phoenix to be in seller mode at the trade deadline.

