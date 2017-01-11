The Rapid City Rush broke a 1-1 third period tie and added a late empty netter to defeat the Utah Grizzlies, 3-1, on Wednesday evening.

Utah drops to 5-2-1-0 in its last eight games as the team fell to the Rush for the first time in five games this season.

“We didn’t capitalize on the power play, we had five ourselves, and that was definitely the difference,” said head coach and General Manager Tim Branham. “Our power play is our bread and butter and usually when we get one we have success.”

Utah kept the game scoreless after one period as it killed parts of four penalties and got 12 saves from goaltender Troy Redmann, who stopped 33-of-35 in the contest.

The Grizzlies took a 1-0 lead 3:25 into the second period as Cam Reid (three), going to the net, took a centering pass from Brad Navin who grinded in the corner.

The lead lasted for 12:22 before Rapid City got the equalizer, and the game was tied going to the third period.

Rapid City took a 2-1 lead on a centering pass in transition 9:10 into the third period.

Utah killed a season-high eight shorthanded situations and went 8-8 on the penalty kill.

The Grizzlies and Rapid City continue their series Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Friday’s game can be heard on Utah’s Classic Country AM 1370. Saturday’s game will be on ESPN 700.

The Grizzlies return home for five-straight games starting Monday, Jan. 16, at 1:30 p.m.