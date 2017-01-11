I really love being at Utah. It is a great fit for my gymnastics, we have awesome team chemistry, and having Kim here now is a lot of fun.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah gymnastics team is off and running, moving up a spot in the rankings after topping Michigan last weekend. Two key contributors for the fifth-ranked Red Rocks are local products MaKenna Merrell and Kim Tessen.

The duo hails from Utah County and trained at All-American Gymnastics in Lindon. So it’s no surprise that both Merrell and Tessen grew up in BYU families, and envisioned themselves on the Cougar squad when they were younger.

But that was before their talents blossomed to a level that had the gymnastics powerhouses paying attention. And that’s how two BYU fans started to bleed red and ended up Red Rocks.

“I really love being at Utah,” said Merrell. “It is a great fit for my gymnastics, we have awesome team chemistry, and having Kim here now is a lot of fun.”

The sophomore Merrell and freshman Tessen are the most ingrained in the Utah-BYU rivalry, which resumes Friday in Provo at 7 p.m. Although Utah has dominated the series with a 94-2 all-time record against the Cougars, it’s still an enjoyable meet.

Merrell will pilot Utah as she competes in the all-around, a steady improvement from a season ago when she was in and out of lineups. Merrell is the first to admit her freshman campaign didn’t go the way she expected.

But the good news for Utah is Merrell seems to be following fellow Red Rock Baely Rowe’s path. Rowe struggled in her freshman season but has improved every season since, earning All-America honors as a junior last year.

“Most people don’t know this about MaKenna, but she grew two inches over the course of when we got her last year and this season,” said Utah co-head coach Tom Farden.

Growing taller is a positive in a lot of sports, but it presents challenges for gymnasts.

“She had to improve her strength all over to keep up with the growth,” said Farden. “I had to raise up the bars for her.”

Merrell earned a 39.425 in her all-around debut last week. Meanwhile, Tessen is competing in two events.

The 2016 Junior Olympic bars champion is leading off bars for Utah, which is no small feat since it's typically Utah’s strongest event. Tessen is also in the vault lineup — her other favorite apparatus along with bars.

“When I realized I had a chance to compete at Utah, I was so excited and am enjoying everything about this experience,” said Tessen.

“Kim is a great competitor. We feel she is going to continue to blossom into an all-arounder,” said Farden.

Farden and co-head coach Megan Marsden enjoy having local gymnasts on the team, but it doesn't always happen considering the interest Utah draws among recruits. The most recent local duo was Mary Beth Lofgren and Hailee Hansen, who finished in 2014.

“What a way to ignite the fan base,” said Farden about carrying two local gymnasts on the roster. “MaKenna and Kim understand the history, tradition and magnitude of what we are doing at Utah.”