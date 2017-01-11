Swim and dive teams of BYU reunite to compete in a full meet against Grand Canyon University on Saturday, Jan. 14, at noon in Provo.

“We have enjoyed competing against Grand Canyon University in the last several years,” said head BYU swim coach John Brooks. “We look forward to another great and competitive meet.”

The first meet of the 2017 season only included the BYU men’s team in a competition against Harvard. The Cougars women’s team participated in an inter-squad meet but has not competed against other teams since the Mesa State Invite, held at the beginning of December.

The Cougars dive team participated in the Georgia Tech Diving Invitational in mid-November and has been in training since that time.

This meet is the last home event of the 2016-2017 season and offers free admission.

Courtney Lovelace is a current student at Brigham Young University who works in sports communications. She may be contacted by using her email at swimming_sid@byu.edu.