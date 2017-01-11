SOUTH JORDAN — Two homes caught fire and more than 3,000 South Jordan residents were left without power Wednesday evening after police say a dump truck got tangled in some power lines.

The truck was in the area of 10200 South and 3800 West around 5:40 p.m. The driver had just finished dropping off a load and, as he began to leave the area, forgot to lower the bed of the truck, said South Jordan Police Lt. Matt Pennington.

The truck bed got tangled with a power line, ultimately pulling down three nearby power poles, Pennington said. Two homes in the area caught fire.

One home sustained "significant" damage, but the fire didn't get past its exterior, Pennington said. A family was home at the time, but was able to evacuate. The other home sustained only minor damage.

Rocky Mountain Power estimated about 3,105 people lost electricity in their homes as a result of the damage. Shortly before 8:30 p.m, only about 140 people were without power. Debris was still being cleared at that time to ensure the area was safe, according to Pennington.