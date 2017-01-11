LOGAN — An avalanche in Logan Canyon closed U.S. 89 Wednesday in northeast Utah.

The avalanche occurred between noon and 12:30 p.m., according to UDOT Region 1 spokesman Vic Saunders, and the highway was closed "for avalanche control and other snow removal."

U.S. 89 was expected to remain closed until at least 6 p.m. Thursday, the Cache County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday night.

The Utah Avalanche Center described the avalanche as "dangerous" and said it was naturally triggered. The slide was in the far northeast portion of the canyon near state Route 243.

The nearby mountain snow was unstable and "could endanger those engaged in the cleanup effort," Saunders said in a statement.

The avalanche was three to four feet deep and about 150 feet wide, eventually cascading onto both lanes of U.S. 89, said Paige Pagnucco, UDOT avalanche forecaster.

"The area has been experiencing heavy snowfall and high winds since Sunday, which have caused avalanche danger to reach extreme levels," Pagnucco said in an email. "We expect the avalanche danger to remain elevated and travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended."

Returning skiers and snowboarders from nearby Beaver Mountain were diverted to alternate routes. Motorists from Rich County hoping to access the Cache Valley or the Wasatch Front are advised to get on I-80 at Evanston, Wyoming, Saunders said.

Meanwhile, Powder Mountain Resort in Weber County announced at 2 p.m. that state Route 158, the road used to access the slopes there, will be closed until 8:30 a.m. Thursday "due to extreme avalanche danger."

Contributing: Brian Champagne