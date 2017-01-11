SNOWBASIN — The best collegiate and junior ski racers from around the West will take to the slopes at Snowbasin this weekend in hopes of qualifying for the NCAA championships.

The Utah Ski Team is hosting the Utah Invitational, which will be held for the first time at Snowbasin with the cooperation of the Ogden Valley Winter Sports Foundation and the Ogden Valley Ski team.

“It’s an honor for the Ogden Valley Ski team to be hosting this large international field of athletes here with our community partner resort, Snowbasin,” said Gordon Perry, executive director of the Ogden Valley Winter Sports Foundation. “We’d like to encourage everyone to come out and see some great skiing from Olympians to up-and-coming top junior skiers in the country.”

Perry said the competition that begins Thursday and runs through Sunday is one of the stops for collegiate skiers competing in the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association.

Currently, Colorado leads the Utah Invitational (303.5 points) after the Nordic races at Soldier Hollow. Utah (277 points) sits in third behind Denver (295 points). Thursday’s racing at Snowbasin opens with the women’s giant slalom, followed by the men’s giant slalom on Friday. Men’s and women’s slalom races will be held Saturday.

There will also be an additional RMISA qualifier on Sunday, although points from that race don’t count toward team totals, which determine the NCAA championship at the end of the season. “We are extremely excited to co-host the alpine events of the 2017 University of Utah Invitational with Snowbasin,” said Utah Director of skiing Kevin Sweeney. “We appreciate this opportunity and look forward to four days of fantastic racing at this world-class venue.”

Perry said that in addition to some of the most accomplished college skiers in the country, this weekend’s races will feature some of the top junior racers.

“It’s a unique event,” Perry said. “Anyone can come up and watch, and it’s easy access (to the finish line).”

Utah’s Kevin Bolger was the RMISA skier of the week after earning his first career victory in the classic sprint and finishing second in the 15-kilometer freestyle, both of which were his first career podiums. He also won the classic sprint at the U.S. Cross Country Championships at Soldier Hollow this week.

In women’s alpine, Chloe Fausa finished top four twice in the Montana Invitational and the RMISA qualifier giant slalom races. Roni Remme finished second in the RMISA qualifier giant slalom and placed sixth in the slalom at the Montana Invite.

On the men’s side, Sam Dupratt earned his first career win in the men’s giant slalom and placed third in the RMISA qualifier. Endre Bjertness finished in the top 10 in all three races last weekend, including fourth in the giant slalom RMISA qualifier.