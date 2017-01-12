Regardless of whether you are for or against the new Bears Ears National Monument designation, there are some questions that need to be asked:

Why did President Obama wait until the last days of his presidency to make this designation if it is as important to him as he claims?

Why is the monument of such great size? Wouldn’t individual smaller antiquity designations be easier to maintain while leaving the main wilderness areas free for outdoor enjoyment?

Was President Obama even in the country when he made the designation?

Has he even visited the area he designated so generously? How many visits has he made to Utah, for that matter?

Why was the designation made during the distraction of the holiday season?

Why midnight?

Aren’t the needs of the current San Juan-area people as important as the needs of former people, and aren’t their interests important, too?

Many other pertinent questions could be raised about this designation. The designation is unfortunate because we need freely accessed wilderness areas to relieve the stresses of everyday life more than we ever have before.

When one individual, even the president, can make such a sweeping decision without the approval of the House, the Senate or even the people’s representatives in the state of Utah, I weep for the almost daily losses of personal freedoms in our country. The presidential branch has greatly exceeded its powers granted in the Constitution. We need to think beyond what is presented in newspapers and TV and discover what may lie deeper than the pseudo-information sometimes presented.

Judith La Montagne

Taylorsville