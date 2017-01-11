The Mormon Tabernacle Choir is set to perform at the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, and fellow member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Marie Osmond said Tuesday that she would join in the festivities if asked.

“When it comes to our country, we need to unite and to not support our president, I think is wrong,” Osmond said in an interview with Yahoo Finance when asked if she and her brother Donny would perform if an invitation was extended. “I think we should all support whether we are happy or sad or everything else. This is America.”

The list of celebrities who have declined invitations to sing seems to grow longer every day, but Osmond explained that being the mother of a very diverse family has helped her understand the importance of unity even amidst conflicting convictions.

“I have eight of the most unique children ever,” Osmond said. “And they all respect each other’s different beliefs.”

Watch the interview here.