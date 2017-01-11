PROVO — During the offseason, four of the West Coast Conference’s 10 teams hired new head coaches.

And in BYU’s first two WCC home games — against Santa Clara and Pacific — the Cougars faced a coach in his first year with the program, the Broncos’ Herb Sendek and the Tigers’ Damon Stoudamire.

Make it three-for-three on first-year coaches Thursday (7 p.m., MST, BYUtv) when BYU entertains San Francisco.

“That’s kind of unique that we’ve got three of them at our place first,” said BYU coach Dave Rose.

The Dons are led by Kyle Smith, the former coach at Columbia. Smith knows the WCC well, having spent 17 of his 18 years as an assistant coach at San Diego and Saint Mary’s — though that was before BYU joined the WCC in 2012.

What’s the challenge with taking on a new coach?

“You’re anxious to see if you’ve got enough (preparation),” said Rose. “Usually you watch (film of) the last four or five games. With these guys, you’ve got to go back and see if you’ve got your guys prepared … That’s the biggest concern — if you’ve got your guys prepared for everything you think you’re going to see. The answer is probably no because you don’t know him that well, you don’t know him as well as you did, say, a guy you’ve gone to battle against 10 or 15 times.”

Rose has known Smith for many years and their paths have crossed plenty on the recruiting trail. But there is still an element of the unknown. As Smith attempts to install his new system and style, he’s using an interesting approach — utilizing at times two different lineups.

“This group of guys that he has right now, he’s trying to take most of the former coach’s players and getting them to play the way he wants them to,” Rose said. “That starting group is the group that really executes the way you’re going to see his program play … In some ways, it’s two groups that you’re trying to guard. You’re trying guard a real disciplined group and then a group (off the bench) that has a got a bit more freelance to them but that’s really talented offensively.”

In fact, USF’s leading scorer, senior guard Ronnie Boyce, averages 15.8 points per game while coming off the bench.

“Their bench has outscored their opponents’ bench by a couple hundred points (this season). It’s a really disciplined group that starts. Their offensive system reminds me a lot of Princeton’s,” Rose said. “Their defensive system, you see a lot of Saint Mary’s in it. When that bench comes in, it seems like there’s a lot more freedom. Ronnie Boice is as good of an offensive player as there is in the league. That’s an issue.”

The Dons are No. 25 in the country in 3-pointers made per game (9.6). They knocked down 16 3's in a victory over Utah last month.

“The biggest thing defensively to start the game by is not to let them get starting making 3’s,” Rose said. “We’ve had some games where teams have shot well from the 3-point line against us.”

Both Utah Valley University and Valparaiso hit a bunch of 3-pointers against BYU this season.

“Those are two teams we’ve lost to. We’ve learned from those,” said freshman forward Yoeli Childs. “We need to come out and guard the 3-point line. It will be a good statement to the fact this team wants to grow and that we learn from past games. San Francisco can shoot the ball really well. We’ve got to guard the 3-point line and be focused on defense.”

BYU will face the fourth of the WCC’s new coaches at home on Feb. 4 when Portland’s Terry Porter comes to town.

TIP-INS: BYU forward Jamal Aytes, who has been ill the past week and missed the two previous games, could see limited playing time Thursday, Rose said.