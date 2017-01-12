Buckle up for a rough political ride over the next few months. It is clear that Donald Trump will not enjoy the typical post-inaugural honeymoon period we normally afford new presidents. Trump’s Cabinet nominees are heading to the U.S. Senate for their confirmation hearings, and the Senate Democrats are sharpening their knives. Senate Democrats will do all they can to bleed Trump’s nominees during the confirmation process, even though the Republican controlled Senate will ultimately confirm each one (barring a total collapse during questioning).

Why will the Democrats go through such lengths to damage Trump nominees knowing they will be confirmed anyway? They know that a Trump administration can wipe out much of the “gains” progressives have made over the last several years by reverse engineering the executive order process that President Obama used to deliver those “gains.” Through the confirmation process, Democrats hope to weave a narrative that any administrative action that Trump and his lackeys make are motivated by racist, misogynistic and capitalistic ideologies that are out of step with American values.

The confirmation process began in earnest on Tuesday when Trump’s attorney general nominee, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, first took the stand. Predictably, Sessions, a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Senate, is being characterized as a racist, bigoted, homophobe who hates immigrants and wants to prevent minorities from voting.

On Wednesday, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker escalated hostilities by becoming the first U.S. senator in the history of this country to take the stand to testify against the confirmation of another sitting senator. Booker explained his unprecedented decision as a matter of conscience motivated by Sessions’ “concerning” record on civil rights and criminal justice reform. I wonder — if Booker had such deep-seated concerns about Sessions’ civil rights record — why just a year ago Booker felt “blessed and honored to have partnered with Sen. Sessions” in co-authoring legislation celebrating the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marchers.

The accusations directed at Sessions are absurd and without evidentiary support, and Booker’s self-serving grandstanding was little more than political kabuki theater; a calculated performance that Booker hopes will help him seize Obama’s mantle and set him up for his own run for the presidency in 2020. Sadly, each one of Trump’s nominees will be subjected to the same treatment.

We are witnessing, once again, the zero-sum, “I win, therefore you lose” mentality that has infected Congress — on both sides of the aisle — for far too long. The virulent vitriol we are experiencing now began germinating in the acrid, barren, scorched ground of the 112th, 113th and 114th Congresses. Once it became clear after the 2010 midterm elections that House Republicans, now in the majority, were dedicated to reversing President Obama’s progressive policies (especially Obamacare) and that Democrat Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid was willing to shut down the legislative process in the U.S. Senate to block them, President Obama chose to use his pen and phone to “get things done,” moving the country to the left faster than anyone in recent history.

The biggest single risk of the “legislate through executive action” strategy is that an incoming president can dismantle the outgoing president’s achievements through the same process. That is exactly what Trump intends to do. The Democrats are now realizing that by allowing Obama to usurp congressional power and legislate through executive action, they are now as powerless to curb presidential overreaches as the Republicans have been over the last eight years. Reversing Obama’s executive orders is the one campaign promise that Trump can fulfill entirely on his own, and Trump will begin that process in earnest on Friday, Jan. 20.