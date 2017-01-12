A proposal before the Utah Legislature to lower the state’s legal blood alcohol driving limit will no doubt be viewed in some quarters as yet another manifestation of an anti-drinking culture among Utah policy leaders. But it’s worth noting the proposal would bring state DUI laws on par with laws in countries in Europe where alcohol use is a strong part of local culture. In the wine regions of Italy and France, and in the beer halls of Germany, people who consume less alcohol than what is now permitted in Utah could be found guilty of driving under the influence.

Those cultures do not frown on the responsible use of alcohol. But they frown harshly on those who drink too much and get behind the wheel. A bill before the upcoming Legislature would reduce the blood alcohol concentration limit from .08 to .05, the same as in most European countries and many in Asia. Similar measures have been floated before without success, largely due to doubts a lower limit would have a sizable impact on reducing the number of DUI-related accidents while it could clog the courts with cases amounting to lesser offenses. Yet, the matter deserves to be aired in public debate for a few reasons.

First, a lower limit would send a message to those who enjoy a cocktail or a glass or two of wine at dinner to be even more aware of their levels of consumption before deciding whether to drive home. Research has shown that even relatively small amounts of consumption can lead to impaired driving. If a person believes himself or herself to be on the border of just sober enough to drive, the default position should be toward deciding on the side of safety. A lower limit could conceivably push more people in that direction.

Additionally, statistics show a large number of alcohol-related accidents involve drivers with blood alcohol levels below the current limit. In about 45 percent of fatal DUI accidents, the BAC was under .08. Statistics also indicate there are hundreds of injury accidents every year involving intoxicated drivers whose blood alcohol levels were between .01 and .08.

A debate on a lower BAC could generate a larger discussion about the effectiveness of the state’s overall anti-DUI effort. Research has shown that most cases involving serious accidents involve drivers with blood alcohol levels far above the legal limit. Lowering the limit won’t dissuade those drivers, nor will it have any impact on rates of recidivism among repeat offenders. Studies indicate that the most effective remedy for repeat offenses is harsher punishment. Those in the Legislature amenable to considering a lower blood alcohol limit might channel that favor into a proactive discussion of whether measures may be considered on the punishment side.

The percentage of alcohol-related driving fatalities here is below the national average, but so is the percentage of people who drink. Although DUI accidents have remained static, between 2014 and 2015, the number of DUI-related fatal accidents doubled. Even one DUI-related fatality is too many.

The website WalletHub has ranked Utah as the eighth most strict state for DUI enforcement. And yet, based on blood alcohol limits, most European countries would rank higher. Whether or not the proposal for a lower blood alcohol level is deemed to be worthy of becoming law, a discussion of its impact could bring into context the larger issue of whether there is more to be done to address an important public safety concern.