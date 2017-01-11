Chris Wingert will return for a 10th season with Real Salt Lake, as the organization announced Wednesday that the 14-year MLS veteran defender re-signed with RSL.

Last year, Wingert started in 18 of his 20 appearances with RSL, as well as the team’s playoff match against Los Angeles.

Wingert is heading into his second year with the team after re-joining RSL in 2016 following a one-season stint with New York City FC in 2015. He originally joined Real as part of a midseason trade in 2007.

“We brought Chris back last season to bring depth to every position on our back line and provide a veteran presence in the locker room. As he showed throughout the year he is still a capable contributor, and bringing him back for the 2017 season is a positive in all aspects,” Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel said in a team statement. “He is a positive influence in the locker room and on the field.”

In 224 career matches with RSL, he has one goal and 14 assists, playing mainly in a left back role.

Real Salt Lake opens the 2017 MLS campaign on March 4 at home against Eastern Conference champion Toronto FC.