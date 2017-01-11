Brielle Sargent, of Eden, looks at the stingrays at the SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium at the Layton Hills Mall on Wednesday. The 20,000-square-foot indoor attraction, located on the mallâ€™s lower level, features themed exhibits for visitors as they make their way through the California coast, the Amazon, a Caribbean cove and more. Visitors can connect with animals and their ecosystems through various hands-on activities that include hand-feeding sharks, stingrays, birds and tropical animals. Individuals in search of a more adventurous experience can enjoy walk-in aviaries, feeding caiman alligators or reserve a time to go snorkeling in the 35,000-gallon exhibit filled with reef sharks, stingrays and hundreds of tropical fish. The attraction, 1201 N. Hill Field Road, is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $14.95 for those 12 and older, $9.95 for children 2-11 and $12.95 for senior citizens and those in the military. For more information, visit seaquestaquariums.com/utah.