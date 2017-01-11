From the Conference Center’s Hall of the Prophets, Elder Gary E. Stevenson testifies of the power of modern and ancient prophets, and explains how the Book of Mormon has solidified his testimony of them in a new "Special Witness" video.

“I am deeply grateful that the Lord has provided us direction through something as tangible and graspable as the Book of Mormon,” Elder Stevenson says in the video, released by Mormon Channel. He also included quotes from Brigham Young and Lorenzo Snow, and shared his faith in modern prophets.

Elder Stevenson explained that the Book of Mormon has increased his faith.

“The plain and precious teachings found in the Book of Mormon strengthen my faith in the existence of God, and have given me a better, more full understanding of our Heavenly Father’s plan and the atonement of Jesus Christ,” he said.

Watch the video here.

