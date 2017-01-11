SALT LAKE CITY — The Economic Development Corp. of Utah has named Theresa A. Foxley as the organization's new president and CEO. She replaces Jeff Edwards, who retired in November.

In addition, chief of staff Michael Flynn has been promoted to the position of chief operating officer. He has been with the organization for more than a decade.

Foxley assumes her new role after most recently serving as the deputy director of corporate recruitment and business services at the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, where she oversaw the business development functions of incentives, government contracting, bonding and business resources.

During her tenure, Foxley worked with dozens of companies on expansion and relocation projects. Prior to her time at GOED, Foxley served as a business and finance attorney with the Salt Lake office of Ballard Spahr, a law firm with 14 offices nationwide.

"Theresa Foxley is an excellent choice to lead EDCUtah,” Gov. Gary Herbert, said in a statement. “She has a good understanding of economic development and business needs. In addition, her strong relationships with GOED and other key government and business leaders across the state will help make the transition seamless"

“It’s a tremendous honor to accept the position of president and CEO at EDCUtah,” Foxley said in the statement. “The organization has a proud legacy and serves a critical role inside the state of Utah. ”

Foxley will begin her work on a limited basis while on maternity leave with her first child through mid-March.