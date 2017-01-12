Here are five movies from various platforms that families may want to consider, as recommended by the Deseret News features department and Ok.com. Because not all are appropriate for younger children, age recommendations are included.

Martin Luther King, Jr. was born Jan. 15, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was a Baptist minister, a social activist, a leader in the civil rights movement and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. He was assassinated at the age of 39 in 1968. His birthday is now observed as a national holiday. Here are five films to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. for families to consider.

In theaters: "Hidden Figures"

"Hidden Figures" is based on the story of a team of African-American women mathematicians who are tasked with calculating NASA’s first space mission. MovieGuide.org refers to the film as an "engaging, encouraging, uplifting movie" with three lead actresses who "powerfully command the screen with grace." The website points out that "the movie encourages a strong moral perspective supporting our God-given liberty and basic civil rights." The film is rated PG for thematic elements and some language, including comments made about segregation and "negroes and colored" people, according to The Dove Foundation. The film was nominated for two Golden Globe awards. Ok.com recommends the film for viewers ages 12 and older.

iTunes: "Remember the Titans"

This film is based on the true story of a high school football team’s first season in a racially integrated program. The Dove Foundation awarded the film its Dove “Family-Approved” seal for ages 12 and over, stating that the plot is rooted in “overcoming ignorance and hatred” as it “stands on the merits of good storytelling, a dependable performance from its star and several very funny moments.” Ok.com recommends the film for viewers ages 10 and older.

Netflix: "Glory Road"

Based on a true story, a college basketball coach leads the first all-black starting lineup to the 1966 NCAA national championship. Common Sense Media calls the film "well-crafted" with "excellent performances and heartfelt lessons," including a coach "who inspires his underdog team to athletic and moral victories." The website cautions that the film "contains harsh language and imagery emerging from U.S. racism during the 1960s." Ok.com recommends the film for viewers ages 11 and older.

Amazon Video: "The Help"

Set in Jackson, Mississippi in the early 1960s, an aspiring author writes a book detailing life from maids' points of view. Parent Previews said the film refuses to take a "merely black and white view of the time" with "beauiful sets, creative directing and strong character development." The film is rated PG-13 for depictions of racial injustices that are shown and "racial slurs within a historical context," according to the website. The film won an Oscar for best supporting actress. Ok.com recommends the film for viewers ages 11 and older.

Amazon Video: "Selma"

“Selma” chronicles the period during which Martin Luther King, Jr. led a campaign to secure equal voting rights. PluggedIn refers to the film as a “beautifully acted, emotionally stirring picture” that gives viewers a glimpse into history. Parents should note that this film is rated PG-13 and is not suitable for younger children as it contains uses of the N-word and the F-word, instances of violence and some sexual content. Ok.com recommends the film for viewers ages 14 and older.