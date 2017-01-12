Sometimes, a change of scenery is all it takes to find success on the basketball floor. While for others, a change of teams hurts both minutes and production.

Both scenarios apply to those who have transferred away from Utah schools to other Div. I programs. Some are putting up big numbers in new opportunities while others have struggled to make a significant impact in their new situations.

Here is a look at the local players who transferred to other Div. I schools and how they have performed so far this season.

BYU

Isaac Neilson, UVU

While the Wolverines have struggled to an 8-8 record, Neilson has still put up some impressive numbers. His best recent performance came in an 82-72 loss to Grand Canyon when he totaled 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor while grabbing a game-high 16 rebounds.

On the season, he is averaging 12.7 points on 60.2 percent shooting with 9.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 assists in 16 games.

Frank Bartley IV, Louisiana-Lafayette

Bartley is the leading scorer on the 12-4 Ragin' Cajuns. One of his best outings lately came in a 69-52 win over Arkansas State when he totaled 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range. He added three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes.

On the season, he is averaging 15.3 points on 45.5 percent shooting with 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals in 16 games.

Jordan Chatman, Boston College

Chatman (pictured above guarding former Lone Peak star Frank Jackson) has done some nice things coming off the bench for the 8-8 Eagles. One of his best efforts of late came in a 79-67 win over Providence when he registered 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc to go along with four rebounds and an assist in 25 minutes.

On the season, he is averaging 6.6 points on 37.7 percent shooting from distance with 2.1 rebounds in 16 games.

Note: Jake Toolson and Cory Calvert are enrolled at Utah Valley, but aren't eligible to play this season per transfer rules.

Southern Utah

A.J. Hess, South Dakota State

Hess had been a good addition to the Jackrabbits' lineup. One of his best games recently came in an 82-74 loss to Western Illinois when he finished with 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the floor, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. He added 14 rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes.

On the season, he is averaging 10.2 points on 35.9 percent shooting from 3-point range with 4.1 rebounds in 19 games.

Sherron Wilson, Jackson State

Wilson's minutes have been limited during the Tigers' 4-0 game winning streak. His best showing came in 94-62 win over Fisk when he managed a point, with five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 12 minutes.

On the season, he is averaging 1.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 14 games.

Utah

Kenneth Ogbe, Utah Valley

Ogbe has been a valuable piece to the Wolverines as a 3-point marksman. His best recent showing came in an 82-72 loss to Grand Canyon when he totaled 20 points on 50 percent shooting with three rebounds in 29 minutes.

On the season, he is averaging 11.3 points on 49.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc with 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 15 games.

Chris Reyes, Pepperdine

Reyes has flourished offensively in his new role with the Waves. One of his best games recently came in a 71-70 win over Loyola Marymount when he registered 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor and 5 for 7 from the free-throw line. He added eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 33 minutes.

On the season, he is averaging 14.9 points on 59.5 percent shooting with 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 blocks in 16 games.

Note: Brekkott Chapman (Weber State) and Isaiah Wright (San Diego) are sitting out the season as per transfer rules.

Utah State

Lew Evans, Tennessee

Evans has seen his minutes drop in the last few weeks as the Volunteers have started conference play. One of his best games came in a 92-77 win over Lipscomb when he finished with nine points on 3-of-3 shooting from the floor and 2 for 2 from the foul line. He added five rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes.

On the season, he is averaging 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds in 15 games.

Jojo McGlaston, Bradley

After a really good start to the season offensively, McGlaston has been struggling of late with just one double-digit scoring night in his last 10 games. That one game came in a 74-63 win over Evansville when he managed 24 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor and 8 for 10 from the free-throw line. He added four rebounds, two steals and an assist in 31 minutes.

On the season, he is averaging 9.6 points on 48 percent shooting with 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17 games.

David Collette, Utah

Collette has made a successful transition to Utah

Collette is off to a terrific start with the Utes since he became eligible in mid-December. One of his best games came in an 88-82 win over Arizona State when he had 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor and 4 for 5 from the foul line. He added five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 34 minutes.

On the season, he is averaging 15.4 points on 66.2 percent shooting with 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in seven games.

Note: Elston Jones is sitting out the season before he becomes eligible to play for UC-Irvine. John Middleton will be eligible to play the 2017-18 season after transferring to Valparaiso.

Utah Valley

Hayes Garrity, Idaho State

Garrity has hit a rough patch offensively making just 1 of 15 shots over his last four games. Before the cold streak, he had one of his best games of the season in a 76-46 win over Montana Tech when he recorded 14 points on 50 percent shooting from the floor while grabbing six rebounds in 25 minutes.

On the season, he is averaging 4.6 points and 1.9 rebounds in 10 games.

Note: Konner Frey is sitting out the season at Montana State after an All-WAC season in his lone year at UVU.