SOUTH JORDAN — In 2016, the Kennecott Charitable Foundation donated $102,000 to support 47 local community charities.

The nonprofit foundation provides assistance to programs and entities supporting underserved populations and individuals in need along the Wasatch Front.

Since its inception in 1992, the foundation has donated more than $3 million to local community charities and nonprofit organizations. The foundation consists of nine trustees representing local government, education, religion and community who volunteer their time to help the foundation positively impact local charities.