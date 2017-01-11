MANILA, Daggett County — The Flaming Gorge Chamber of Commerce, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Wyoming Game and Fish Department are joining forces to fight an illegally stocked fish known as a burbot with a Burbot Bash ice fishing derby Friday, Jan. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 22.

The event kicks off with on-site registration at the Hub Restaurant in Manila on Jan. 20. Throughout the weekend, teams of up to four anglers can compete for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes, including cash awards for most burbot caught, largest burbot and several youth categories.

The cost is $40 per adult angler and $10 for youths 12 and under. Online registration — at burbotbash.com — ends Jan. 18. Those who do not preregister will pay an additional $20 per person.

“We are excited about using the Burbot Bash as a forum to increase public awareness of this threat to the Flaming Gorge fishery,” Mark Wilson, president of the Flaming Gorge Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “It is also a great way to introduce anglers to the family-friendly sport of ice fishing that is so popular in Flaming Gorge.”

￼Burbot are best caught at night and in the winter, so ice fishing is very productive for this problem species. There is no catch limit in Lake Flaming Gorge for burbot, and state game officials in both Wyoming and Utah encourage anglers to harvest as many as possible.

A unique feature of the Burbot Bash is the opportunity for anglers to catch tagged fish. A select number of burbot have been implanted with internal tags, which can only be identified with specialized electronic readers. State fish biologists hope to learn more about the extent of the burbot problem in Lake Flaming Gorge based on tag return data.

The tagged fish part of the derby gives any angler the opportunity to catch a fish that could be worth $10,000, $2,500 or $1,000. The catch? Anglers will not know if they have caught a tagged fish. Therefore, all burbot caught will need to be checked in and scanned for tags at the check-in sites that will be open daily throughout the derby.

The bash will conclude Jan. 22 with an award ceremony featuring the tagged fish drawing and more at the Rodeo Grounds in Manila.