Here’s the news of the morning for Jan. 11.

It’s not over yet: Long road ahead for Road Home closure

Salt Lake City leaders want to plan the new Road Home shelter as quickly as possible, but they still face a mountain of criticism and concern from patrons, which is blocking the path, according to the Deseret News.

As I wrote late last year, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski announced that the Road Home homeless shelter downtown would shut down with the creation of four new homeless resource centers.

But, it's still unclear when the Road Home will close, according to the Deseret News.

General understanding remains that the shelter will close when all four new spots are built, but City Councilman Derek Kitchen said on Tuesday that it might be better to wait and see how much demand there is for a shelter before they shut it down completely.

"I think we should stop talking about the closure of The Road Home (downtown) until we can get a plan in place for how we're going to get the demand down to zero," he said. "The mayor's got to show us a plan, and then we can talk about closing the shelter."

You can read more about the growing concerns among city leaders at the Deseret News.

Jazz defeat Cavs, and not just in virtual reality

The Utah Jazz captured one of its biggest wins of the season on Tuesday with a 100-92 victory over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Jazz didn’t need any last-second shots or late-game heroics to win the game. They stuck with their gameplan and grinded out a win.

“The crowd could feel it,” Gordon Hayward of the Jazz said. “It was definitely a good win. Anytime you can beat LeBron and his team here, it’s a good win.”

For some Jazz fans, the victory came with an added bonus. Team executives and media tested out a new virtual reality feature orchestrated by the NBA in which fans can actually watch the Jazz game in VR, according to the Deseret News.

“It’s a really cool technology. It’s interesting to feel like you’re right there, but you’re not,” Jeremy Castro, senior vice president of broadcasting for the Utah Jazz, told the Deseret News. “LeBron was coming right at me and I literally moved my head. It’s very realistic.”

The NBA organized this new technology to help fans overseas keep in touch with the league.

“There are a wide array of (NBA) fans that live overseas who may never get to a game,” said Josh Earl, coordinating producer with NextVR. “While it might not be exactly the same as being at the game, you can see all the sights and sounds of the arena (without) commercial breaks.”

Head over to the Deseret News to see photos of the experience.

Obama delivers farewell

Obama out.

President Barack Obama gave his farewell speech on Tuesday night, defending his legacy and addressing threats to democracy, according to NPR.

Obama told supporters in his hometown of Chicago on Tuesday that he hopes they will work to keep his legacy alive. He also offered a reflection on his tenure as president, celebrating how faithful Americans can be to the cause of building hope and creating change, NPR reported.

"That faith I placed all those years ago, not far from here, in the power of ordinary Americans to bring about change — that faith has been rewarded in ways I couldn't possibly have imagined. I hope yours has, too," the president said.

He talked about how influential his wife and Vice President Joe Biden have been to him.

“You took on a role you didn’t ask for & made it your own" - a tearful tribute from @POTUS to @FLOTUS #ObamaFarewell https://t.co/x1UcCKj1C4 pic.twitter.com/zZ8AFffXY3 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 11, 2017

He also focused on a heavier issue — threats to democracy. America has become splintered, Obama said, with heavy partisanship dividing the nation.

But the president suggested that Americans do more to talk about their problems with each other, which will lead us to greater solutions, NPR reported.

"This trend represents a third threat to our democracy. Politics is a battle of ideas; in the course of a healthy debate, we'll prioritize different goals, and the different means of reaching them. But without some common baseline of facts; without a willingness to admit new information, and concede that your opponent is making a fair point, and that science and reason matter, we'll keep talking past each other, making common ground and compromise impossible,” he said.

You can read a full transcript of his speech here.

Questions for Trump

President-elect Donald Trump held his first press conference in almost half a year on Wednesday morning. The conference came as new allegations suggest that Russia has compromising information on him (something both he and Russia have denied).

Trump addressed Russian hacking, saying for the first time that he believes Russia was behind the hacking, according to CNN.

The president-elect also said that he plans to select a Supreme Court nominee within the next two weeks, Time reported.

You can watch the press conference for yourself below:

