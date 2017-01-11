OGDEN — Weber State University will host a week of service activities in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Students and community members will continue the legacy of King’s work through service projects and events that benefit Ogden and the surrounding area.

The theme for the week of service is: “In service, in work, one community.”

The kickoff event is a breakfast and freedom march at 9 a.m. Monday in the Marshall White Center, 222 28th St. The breakfast, which is free and open to the public, will also include a program and discussion hosted by the NAACP Ogden branch.

Following the breakfast, participants will gather and march from the Marshall White Center to the Ogden Amphitheater.

Other service events throughout the week will include:

• Stocking and organizing food at the Catholic Community Services’ Joyce Hansen Hall Food Bank, 2504 F Ave., 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

• Teaching the importance of a healthy lifestyle through exercise and play at Youth Impact, 2305 Grant Ave., 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

• Making fleece blankets that Your Community Connection, a family crisis center, will distribute to local families, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. Participants will meet in the WSU Shepherd Union Building, Ballroom A.

• Working with children from the YMCA to teach them the importance of diversity through hands-on lessons, 4-5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Participants will meet in the WSU Wildcat Theater.

• A volleyball game with students from the DaVinci Academy of Science and the Arts and Special Olympics athletes, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Participants will meet in the WSU Swenson Gym.

Volunteers are still needed for all events, and WSU students will receive WeberSync credit for any of the events they help with.

The week of service is sponsored by WSU’s Center for Community Engaged Learning, WSU’s Diversity and Inclusive Programs, the NAACP Ogden branch and Black Scholars United.