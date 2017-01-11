CEDAR CITY — During the coming months, fire crews from the Bureau of Land Management’s Color Country District and Utah’s Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands will burn slash piles on public lands near Dammeron Valley in Washington County, and personnel from the BLM will burn piles in Beaver County, along the Beaver River, south of state Route 21, 2 miles east of Minersville.

Fire crews will use a drip torch to ignite piles following snow or when appropriate weather conditions for prescribed fire exist.

The pile burns along the Beaver River were created from a project in 2016 that removed woody materials. The original project helped improve fish habitat and riparian areas.

The burns near Dammeron Valley will help complete efforts known as fuel breaks that may slow or stop potential wildfires from approaching the community.

Once burning begins in Dammeron, smoke may be seen from state Route 18 in Washington County. In Beaver County, smoke from piles along the river may be seen S.R. 21, Minersville, Minersville Reservoir and I-15.

Smoke may reduce visibility along roads near the piles during and after ignition. While there are no road closures planned, motorists should be careful near any fire activity. Fire crews will monitor the burned piles until there is no perceived risk to other resources.

Slash piles are accumulations of tree limbs, leaves, pine needles and other woody materials that are created naturally or by forest management activities like thinning, pruning or timber harvesting.