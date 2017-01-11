Utah’s got some breathtaking views. We all know that.

But it’s also home to some luxurious getaway resorts, right outside some of those beautiful locations.

The Culture Trip, a website dedicated to travel and culture information, included two Utah resorts on its list of “The Most Luxurious Nature Getaways in the US,” published this week.

First on the list is the Red Mountain Resort in Ivins, Utah. The resort rests outside of the Snow Canyon State Park, and Zion and Bryce Canyon national parks. It offers easy access to outdoor activities like rock climbing, hiking and kayaking.

“Adventurous outings not your thing? Not to worry; Red Mountain Resort has plenty of activities for those yearning to catch some R&R, including a pool, spa and salon, yoga, fitness classes, and wellness programs,” according to The Culture Trip.

The Red Mountain Resort can be cost-effective if you’re splitting it with the family. Most hotel booking websites charge $245 for a one-night stay.

But that’s not the only breathtaking Utah resort on the list. The Sorrel River Ranch and Spa gets the nod for its scenic views. Billed as an escape, the resort allows adventurists experience Moab’s terrain. Arches and the Canyonlands national parks are both close by for vacationers.

Families may also enjoy the Astronomy Night, where visitors can gaze out at the stars. Lawn games, campfires and local food are also available.

Staying at the Sorrel River Ranch is costly, though. Rooms go for between $499 to $515 per night, according to four different hotel booking websites. The resort’s official page has rooms listed for $515.

Check out more of the destinations at The Culture Trip.