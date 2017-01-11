OREM — Utah Valley University has appointed Saeed Moaveni as the new dean of the College of Technology and Computing, effective May 1.

Moaveni comes from Minnesota State University, Mankato, where he has been serving as professor of mechanical engineering.

“Dr. Moaveni is an accomplished engineer and academic administrator with a commitment to addressing the workforce needs of Utah Valley’s technology sector from technicians to engineers,” Jeffery Olson, UVU senior vice president of academic affairs, said in a statement. “He will be a valuable partner in the continuing expansion of opportunities in our community.”

Moaveni has held a variety of positions during more than 20 years of service at Minnesota State Mankato, including chairman of the mechanical and civil engineering department, and graduate coordinator. He also served as dean of the David Crawford School of Engineering at Norwich University from 2010 to 2012.

Moaveni has taught as a visiting professor at universities in Japan, Ghana and Taiwan, and he has also held visiting roles at Yale University, East Carolina University and Syracuse University.

Moaveni is the recipient of the Jack Cermak Distinguished Professor Fellowship at Colorado State University; the 2008 Inter Faculty Organization Award for Outstanding Contributions to Women’s Advancement in Minnesota State Universities; the 2010 International Network for Engineering Education & Research Recognition Award; and the 2015 Global Citizen Award, which recognizes faculty and staff who have made a major contribution to globalization efforts at Minnesota State University.