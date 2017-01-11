EAST CARBON CITY, Carbon County — The Carbon County Nominating Commission has announced the appointment of Judge Jon Randall Carpenter to fill the East Carbon City Justice Court vacancy.

Carpenter will replace Judge Linda Murdock, who resigned effective Sept. 30, 2016.

Carpenter is a resident of Carbon County and sits as the justice court judge for the Carbon County Justice Court and the Wellington City Justice Court. Before that, Carpenter was a partner at the law firm Jensen & Carpenter in Price, and law clerk for the Utah 7th District Court.

Judge Carpenter received his law degree from Creighton University.