Identical twins, separated when they were only 15 months old, finally met in person during Wednesday's episode of "Good Morning America."

Ten-year-olds Audrey and Gracie were adopted by two families on different sides of the United States, Audrey to the the Doering family in Wisconsin, and Gracie to the Rainsberrys in Washington.

Jennifer Doering, Audrey’s adoptive mom, recently discovered the fact that her daughter was born a twin. As she told WAOW, she was “just trying to get some information about her history. I wasn’t looking for a family member. I wasn’t looking for anything intentional.”

The girls were able to meet over FaceTime, and Audrey told WAOW: “It’s been fun and cool at the same time. Our laugh is the same. Our mannerisms. We talk the same. We like the same foods and stuff.”

Today, viewers of the popular morning show watched the emotional reunion between the two sisters.

Watch the video here.

bfacer@deseretdigital.com