WEST JORDAN — West Jordan Jaguars boys basketball team got its second region win over the Jordan Beetdiggers Tuesday night at home. Connor Manglinong hit six 3-pointers and had a game-high 20 points to lead the Jaguars to the 65-42 victory.

The Jaguars started off the first quarter hot, hitting multiple 3s and couldn’t seem to miss. Connor Manglinong made several 3-pointers in the first quarter to lead the way. The Beetdiggers struggled in the first quarter, as they took very low-quality shots and had multiple turnovers. Crew Wakley provided a spark off the bench for the Beetdiggers in the first quarter scoring four of Jordan's 10 points. However, the Jaguars outscored the Beetdiggers 24-10 in the first quarter.

Both teams struggled during the second quarter, and West Jordan really cooled off, scoring only five points. Indy Hanson and Terryn Mosley had all the Beetdiggers' seven points to put the score at 29-17.

The Jaguars did a good job of spacing the floor on offense during the first half while playing stonge defense.

Manglinong started off the third quarter with a 3-pointer and kept the momentum on the Jaguars side. The Beetdiggers still struggled shooting the ball gained a bit of momentum going toward the end of the third quarter as both Wakley and Josh Christenson hit a 3-pointer. Manglinong ended the third quarter by hitting a 3-point buzzer beater to put the score at 50-25.

Both teams played very well during the fourth quarter. Wakley scored the majority of the Beetdiggers points in the fourth quarter and managed to get a little streak going for the Beetdiggers. The Jaguars still couldn’t be stopped from beyond the arc, as they hit multiple 3’s to and played great defense to put the final score at 65-42.

West Jordan led by double digits from the halfway point of the first quarter. The Jaguars did a good job of spacing the floor and got many high-quality shots. The Beetdiggers struggled offensively and defensively all game. Crew Wakley led the Beetdiggers in scoring, as he had 13 points off the bench. The Beetdiggers starters struggled and only had one starter with more than 4 points.

The Beetdiggers have been struggling and are on a four-game losing streak and are seeking their first region win against Taylorsville on Friday. West Jordan’s next game will be at Copper Hills on Friday.