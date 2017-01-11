CEDAR CITY — A 65-year-old Cedar City man has been sentenced to three years to life in prison for sexually abusing an underage girl.

Duane Lyon received the maximum sentence from Judge Keith Barnes on Tuesday after pleading guilty in November to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. Nine other counts were dropped as part of a plea deal.

Several of the victim's family members testified in support of a merciful sentence for Lyon, who suffers from numerous medical conditions, the Spectrum reports.

Lyon's attorney, Bryan Jackson, argued earlier that any sentence could quickly become a death sentence because of the man's ailments.

Lyon was arrested in September 2015 after police said he inappropriately touched an underage girl "on several occasions" in the summer of 2015.