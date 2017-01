President-elect Donald Trump will speak on Wednesday morning for his first press conference in more than six months.

Trump will answer questions from the media and reporters just one day after new allegations surfaced about his connections to Russia. He’s also expected to answer questions about his business investments ahead of his inauguration and his plans to defeat global terrorism.

Watch the press conference live below via KSL 5 TV:

