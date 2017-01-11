Adam Fromal of Bleacher Report ranked the top 30 point guards in the NBA at the halfway point of the season, and two Jazz point guards were mentioned.

George Hill came in at No. 12 in the rankings, thanks to some impressive advanced metrics.

After talking about Hill's injury problems, Fromal wrote, "Hill has been fantastic ever since an offseason deal pushed him from the Indiana Pacers to the Utah Jazz. He's playing with the confidence that can come from assuming a bigger role, and his hot shooting and knack for doing the little things have pushed the Jazz to new levels."

Former Weber State lead guard, Damian Lillard also made the list as he landed at the No. 9 spot.

After covering Lillard's defensive struggles, Fromal wrote, "But some players are so gifted offensively, they could keep their jobs if they literally sat down on the less glamorous end. Lillard qualifies as such."

Fromal then looked at Lillard's abilities on the offensive end of the floor, writing, "Few are better at knocking down jumpers off the bounce, and Lillard doesn't solely rely on his perimeter prowess either. He's also dominant attacking the basket and keeps his eyes open at all times so he can search for his teammates."

Jazz backup Raul Neto was an honorable mention.

Eric Mika ranked among top mid-major players in college basketball

Austin Brown of SB Nation's Mid-major Madness ranked the top 25 players from mid-major schools at the midway point of the college basketball season, and BYU big man Eric Mika made the list.

The 6-10 sophomore forward came in at No. 11 in Brown's rankings after averaging 20.5 points on 54.6 percent shooting from the floor to go along with 9.1 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.6 assists in 17 games.

Two players who the Cougars faced already this season, Valparaiso's Alec Peters and Saint Mary's center Jock Landale, came in at No. 1 and No. 2 on the list.

RSL draft bust tops the list

Scott French of the Four Four Two ranked the biggest draft busts in MLS history, and Real Salt Lake topped the list with the 2005 selection of Nik Besagno.

Of the pick, French wrote, "John Ellinger knew Besagno better than anyone else in MLS — he'd coached the midfielder with the U.S. U-17s before taking charge of expansion RSL — but it was still a stunner to hear the 16-year-old's name called out as the top pick in 2005. He played 439 minutes over eight MLS games across four seasons, failed to hook on with Seattle in its first MLS campaign, and spent the rest of his career in the semi-pro game."