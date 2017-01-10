KEARNS — The final score only told half the story for Kearns on Tuesday night. Coach Dan Cosby’s body language told the other half.

Of course Cosby was pleased his team walked away with a 70-59 victory over Hillcrest for its first region win of the season, but the Jekyll and Hyde mentality of his players throughout the game had Cosby pacing the sideline.

“That’s the story of us still,” said Cosby. “They just get selfish, and that’s us. They starting thinking they need to get mine.”

The ironic thing is, Kearns never trailed in the game. But after building a huge lead in the first quarter, it nearly gave it all back in the second quarter with the showtime mentality that Cosby has come to expect.

Spurred on by its pressing defense and a patient offense, Kearns raced to a 14-0 lead 4:09 into the game and then stretched it to 29-13 early in the second quarter.

Of Kearns' first 17 offensive possessions to that point, it came away with points on 13 of them, including five 3-pointers.

Over the next six minutes though, the patient approach offensively went out the window as possession after possession ended with contested missed free throws.

“I think they wanted it bad enough, so we prepared good, but then it always goes back to let me get mine, and that’s always our downfall,” said Cosby.

Hillcrest started to capitalize on the erratic play, methodically chipping away at the deficit and cutting it to 29-25 with 2:04 remaining in the half on a Troy Briner lay-up.

After a 26-point first quarter, Kearns finally recorded its first field goal of the second quarter just 24 seconds before halftime on a lay-up by David Andrew, pushing the lead back to 32-25.

It was Hillcrest that slipped into a rut in the third quarter, only making 2 of 13 shots and falling behind 50-33 heading into the fourth.

Despite dominating the quarter, like any coach Cosby was frustrated his players started to get careless with the ball, which led to a stretch of six turnovers in seven possessions when Kearns was in a position to be more patient leading by double digits.

“It’s still a work in progress,” said Cosby.

After only making 7-of-19 free throws in the first three quarters, Kearns made 13 of 17 in the fourth quarter to hold off the Huskies, who scored on their first seven possessions of the fourth.

David Andrew led Kearns in the win with 19 points on four 3-pointers, while Mikey Hernandez added 14 points.