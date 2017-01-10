SOUTH SALT LAKE — Two people involved in a high-speed crash that killed a man Sunday night have been released from the hospital, police said, and one of them is behind bars.

Isaac Clay Duncan, 21, was returned to the Utah State Prison by parole officials, said South Salt Lake Police Sgt. Gary Keller, two days after the SUV he was in caused a devastating crash under an I-80 overpass.

The SUV was evading police and traveling at about 100 mph when it struck a car being driven by 36-year-old Michael Green of Farmington, according to Keller. Green was thrown from his vehicle by the impact and died at the scene.

Police say another man and a 24-year-old West Jordan woman were also in the SUV with Duncan, and investigators so far haven't specified who is believed to have been driving. The woman was released from the hospital Tuesday, but her name wasn't immediately released pending further investigation, Keller said.

The other man remained hospitalized Tuesday. He was originally reported to be in serious condition after he walked away from the crash site, only to call for medical help a short time later.

The SUV had allegedly been stolen, which had prompted an officer to try to pull it over. That's when the vehicle began traveling at a high rate of speed, Keller said.

Duncan's criminal history in Utah as an adult includes convictions for two counts of felony theft in 2013, court records show. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge in 2014. It wasn't clear Tuesday what charges Duncan may face in connection with the crash.

A GoFundMe webpage for Green's family was set up Monday, asking for help paying funeral expenses and other bills. More than $16,000 had been donated to the fundraiser as of Tuesday night.

Green leaves behind a wife and two children, according to the GoFundMe page.

"He will be deeply missed by all who knew him," a prepared statement on the site reads. "Our hearts are feeling raw and beaten with the news."