Utah Valley plays its first WAC home games of the season this week as the team welcomes Chicago State and UMKC to the UCCU Center. The Wolverines open the week against league foe Chicago State on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.

The Wolverines return to the UCCU Center this week where the team holds an impressive 5-1 record this season. UVU's only loss at home this season is an 80-79 overtime loss to in-state rival Utah State on Dec. 10. UVU holds an all-time 148-41 record (.783).

Utah Valley opened WAC play with an 82-72 setback at Grand Canyon on Saturday night. Isaac Neilson and Brandon Randolph each recorded double-doubles in the loss at GCU. Neilson tallied 14 points with a career-high 16 rebounds, while Randolph registered 18 points with a career-high 10 boards. Kenneth Ogbe scored a team-high 20 points against the Antelopes, while Conner Toolson helped with 11.

Toolson leads the Wolverines in scoring at 14.7 points per game. Junior forward Neilson ranks second on the team in scoring at 12.7 points a contest and leads the team on the boards, pulling down 9.9 rebounds a game. Randolph leads the team in assists, averaging 5.1 helpers a game.

Neilson ranks in the top 25 nationally in both rebounds per game and offensive boards per game. The junior forward ranks 25th in the country with 158 total rebounds. He also ranks 15th nationally on the offensive glass at 3.63 offensive boards a game.

Utah Valley is the fifth-fastest team in the nation according to KenPom.com. The Wolverines average 77.3 possessions per game, ranking fifth behind The Citadel (83.8), Savannah State (81.8), Marshall (78.4) and BYU (77.7). UVU sits just ahead of Wyoming (76.3), Incarnate Word (76.2), Central Michigan (75.9) and UCLA (75.8). UVU averages 14.3 seconds per possession, which ranks the team ninth in average possession length.

Chicago State heads into Thursday's matchup against Utah Valley with a 4-14 overall record. The team has dropped five straight dating back to an 83-65 loss to Troy on Dec. 23. The team's last win was a 74-65 victory over Southeast Missouri on Dec. 22. The Cougars hold a 1-11 record on the road this season. Chicago State opened WAC play at home last week with a pair of losses to UTRGV and New Mexico State. The Cougars fell 83-74 to UTRGV before falling 78-62 to NM State. Sophomore guard Fred Sims Jr. leads the team in scoring at 18.2 points per game and fronts the team with 43 3-point field goals. Senior guard/forward Trayvon Palmer also averages double figures at 15.0 points a contest and leads the team on the boards, pulling down 9.5 rebounds a game.

Utah Valley and Chicago State meet on the basketball hardwood for the 19th time on Thursday night. UVU holds an all-time 14-4 advantage over the Cougars. Utah Valley has won six of the last seven matchups between the two teams, including a clean sweep over the Cougars last season. Utah Valley defeated CSU, 82-76, at Chicago State before picking up a 74-72 win at home over the Cougars last season.

Thursday's game against Chicago State will be video streamed live on ESPN3 with Mychal Clanton and Matt Peterson on the call. It will mark the first time in UCCU Center history that the ESPN network has broadcast a game from the arena. The game will also be broadcast live on ESPN 960 AM radio with Jim McCulloch and Holton Hunsaker handling the play-by-play and color duties. A live stream of the radio broadcast will be available through ESPN960sports.com and also through the ESPN 960 app.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.