SALT LAKE CITY — Rodney H. Brady, former president and CEO of Deseret Management Corp., died Monday night at the age of 83 at his home in Salt Lake City.

Brady served as president and CEO of the Deseret Management Corp. from 1996 until his retirement in March 2009. He was also president of then-Weber State College from 1978 to 1985.

Brady was remembered as "a man of integrity" and the "consummate goal-setter" by Roland Radack, vice president of community relations for Deseret Management Corp.

Rodack worked under Brady for about 20 years in various capacities. He said Brady was a soft-spoken leader, but meticulous and driven.

"He asked for data, lots of data, a lot of information and involved a lot of people in decision-making," he said. "He would surround himself with good people — rely on expertise and good info from people. ... he wasn't one to make decisions in a vacuum."

Brady served in several other distinguished positions, including as president of Bonneville International from 1985 to 1986. He earned a Ph.D. from Harvard and an MBA from the University of Utah.

Brady was an avid Utah Utes sports fan and a skilled bird watcher, Rodack said. One of Brady's favorite memories, he said, was the time he gave Winston Churchill a Book of Mormon during his mission to England for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"In his office, he had a cigar that he got from Winston Churchill (in return)," Rodack said.

Weber State University President Charles Wight remembers Brady as a man who wanted to share his successful attributes with others.

"We're sorry to see him go," Wight said.

Wight recalled Tuesday that Brady frequently handed out cards detailing his "six keys to success in athletics and in life." Those keys were thorough preparation, extra effort, unselfish teamwork, adherence to leaders, ambitious goal-setting and determination.

"Rod truly believed in people. ... There have been a lot of great presidents (of Weber State) along the way, but he was a very special one," Wight said.

Brady emphasized excellence in teaching, according to Wight. Following his tenure, the Brady Presidential Professor Award was established at the school. The award recognizes three outstanding faculty members each year for exceptional "scholarship and teaching" and "really incentivizes our faculty to give the best of themselves," Wight said.

Brady had been in declining health for about a year, according to Rodack. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn "Mitzi," and his three sons, Howard, Ryan and Brooks.