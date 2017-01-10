CEDAR CITY — Four cars were destroyed in a rash of vehicle arsons early Tuesday morning, leading to a man's arrest, police said.

The fires occurred between 1 and 3:30 a.m. at four locations around Cedar City. Two additional cars also sustained some minor damage in the fires, said Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack.

The sergeant said police later arrested 23-year-old Isaac Wall, of Beaver, after learning a man matching his description was seen running from the first fire, which was at the home of his ex-wife.

Police believe Wall set the other fires throughout the city at random, Womack said. The total damage of the fires is "estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars," he said.

Wall was booked into the Iron County Jail for investigation of six felony counts of arson.

Womack said it's fortunate nobody was hurt in the fires.

"Lives are put in danger when you do these kind of things," he said. "They're close to homes. If one of the homes would have caught on fire, the potential for real tragedy could have taken place."

Lance Colbert, whose SUV was destroyed in one of the fires, said he and his dog were evacuated from his home by a police officer.

"We got outside and I saw that the SUV was on fire and it looked like it was near the gas tank," he said. "The officer said, 'Get as far away as you can before it blows.' "

Colbert feared he would lose his home in the fire as well.

"I thought at any second that the truck was going to explode, the house was going to catch on fire, and we were going to lose everything," he said.

Contributing: Sean Moody