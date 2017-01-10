SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz extended their recent reign in Utah over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night, beating the defending NBA champions 100-92 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Utah (24-16) captured the momentum in the second quarter, using a 14-2 run to build a 15-point halftime lead en route to winning their third straight game against the Cavaliers in the state of Utah.

Gordon Hayward paced the Jazz effort, scoring 28 points and adding nine rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot as Utah led through most of the second half.

Cleveland (28-9) continued to fight back throughout the night, using a 19-7 run to start the third quarter to take a 60-58 lead. But the Jazz responded with a 16-0 run and never trailed again.

Behind some clutch shooting, including from 3-point range, and stout defense, Utah was able to withstand Cleveland's rally efforts. The Jazz held the Cavaliers to 36.5 percent shooting from the field.

Rodney Hood added 18 points for Utah, including four 4-pointers, as Utah hit 13 3-pointers on the night. Rudy Gobert had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

LeBron James scored 29 points and had six rebounds, five assists and four steals to led Cleveland.