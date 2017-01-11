Should we care what others think? The point is moot, because (unless we are sociopaths) we do care, we must care what others think. We are social animals whose very conception of ourselves is bound up with the human world in which we live and have our being. There is no self without others whose perceptions and opinions are essential in constituting what we regard as our own. If we are lucky (like me), we first begin to learn who we are in looking for ourselves in the loving eyes of mother, father and others.

We are social, and we are also animals, that is to say, embodied beings. Our identity is inseparable from our concrete physical existence: each of us exists at a certain time and place and has a physical constitution unique to herself or himself, including attributes more and less desirable, more and less valued by those whom we see looking at us.

It is natural and necessary to care about how something looks and about how others think of us. When Aristotle asks what the standard of human virtue or excellence is, he considers and rejects his teacher Plato’s appeal to the pure “idea” or “form” of virtue, an objective criterion totally beyond human opinion. Instead, more realistically, he invites us to take our bearings by the opinions of the best among us: virtuous people are the standard of virtue. This of course presupposes life in an actual, healthy face-to-face community that enjoys some consensus concerning what is virtuous, lovely and praiseworthy.

Christians and others who know a personal God have another face in whom to find their own identity and their standards of good and bad, right and wrong. These supernatural virtues must include and build upon the best of what can be learned in a healthy human community, or else we could not call them by the same “good” names.

Modern society seeks to overcome the limitations of the small, natural, virtue-based community by unleashing the abstract power of human desire economically and technologically. We can have more and more of what we desire by caring less and less about natural, smaller communities and their moral standards. The problem, though, is that our desires themselves are “mimetic”: we naturally imitate others, and our very desires depend upon what others appear to desire. Jean-Jacques Rousseau saw this very clearly in the increasingly dynamic and rootless, cosmopolitan society of 18th-century France: the more civilized and prosperous we become, he observed, the more we care about others think: modern man lives wholly outside himself in the opinion of others. The more selfish we become, the more our self is dissolved in comparing ourselves with others. C.S. Lewis saw the same thing: “Pride gets no pleasure out of having something, only out of having more of it than the next man.”

The process of the dissolution of the person into the endless competition of images has more recently received a huge technological boost, especially from the internet. Social media are the vanity of vanities, impersonal society on steroids, the commerce of imitation and the technological construction of desire squared. The vanity of society has always threatened genuine human virtue and love. Now virtual realities distract us on all sides from the task of being real human beings.

The supernaturally holy care only how God sees them. The naturally virtuous care only how they are seen by the virtuous. The vulgar (us regular people) care how we are seen by everyone we see. But modern cyber-man and cyber-woman are obsessed by how an electronic image, instantaneously shared with anyone who might want to see it, compares with other such images (of “hotness,” “success,” or “fun”) that compete endlessly in cyber-space. “Hell is other people,” Jean-Paul Sartre proposed, and the monstrous social power of the internet is proving him right.