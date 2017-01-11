I urge Sens. Lee and Hatch to vote against Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. As a professional astronomer, I know that our planet Earth is about 60 degrees warmer than it would be without our atmosphere of water and carbon dioxide providing a blanket to keep us warm. By burning fossil fuels, we are thickening that blanket, and we can see the consequences of this in our warmer temperatures. Continuing this trend threatens our local water supply and our national security. Mr. Pruitt is among the small minority of Americans that deny this change is happening. Placing him at the head of an agency designed to protect Americans from environmental harm is a big mistake. With our government in you and your party's hands, I hope that you will take on the responsibility of keeping our country safe from global warming; you can start by voting against Mr. Pruitt.

Anil Seth

Salt Lake City