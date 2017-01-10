SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams' new deputy mayor and chief administrative officer appointment was approved Tuesday by the County Council.

McAdams' appointee, Erin Litvack, previously served as director of the county's Community Services department during the mayor's first term.

“From overseeing big projects such as remodeling the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre and constructing large regional parks, to pushing forward with a vision for more convention and tourism activity, Erin is a skillful and experienced professional who will continue to help deliver results for county residents,” McAdams said in a news release.

Litvack's appointment is one of four Cabinet changes McAdams has announced to restructure his office after the departure of former Deputy Mayor Lori Bays, who announced her resignation late last year to pursue a career that had more "direct" influence in the community.

Other appointments pending County Council approval are Darrin Casper, deputy mayor and chief financial officer; Rick Graham, deputy mayor and chief operations officer; and Karen Hale, deputy mayor for community and external affairs.