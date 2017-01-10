It didn’t take long for Utah gymnast McKayla Skinner to earn conference honors, as the first-year Red Rock was named the Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week and the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on Tuesday.

Skinner won the all-around with a 39.550 score, the nation’s fourth-best all-around score, in the Utes’ season-opening win over No. 7 Michigan on Saturday. She scored a 9.90 on the vault, bars and floor, as well as a 9.85 on the beam.

It’s the first time a Utah freshman has won Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week honors and only the second time a Ute gymnast has earned the league’s freshman of the week honors in their first collegiate meet. The other was Sabrina Schwab last season.