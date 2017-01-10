CEDAR CITY — The Bureau of Land Management will remove excess wild horses from around the Sulphur Wild Horse Management Area in western Utah.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 18, the BLM will employ helicopter "drive-trapping" to gather the excess wild horse population.

The BLM plans to remove 700 wild horses from the Sulphur area. Three hundred adoptable aged horses will be taken from the management area. The remaining 400 horses will be returned and between 100 and 150 of those will be vaccinated.

The horses will be available for adoption through the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Program. Those not adopted will be cared for on off-range pastures, where they will retain protected status under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.

The public is welcome to view the gather operations as safety conditions permit, provided there is no disruption of operations. The BLM will offer public tours and those interested in participating should meet at the Border Inn Gas Station located on U.S. 6 and U.S. 50 on the Utah-Nevada state line. Tours will depart at 6:30 a.m.

Details will be announced daily on the BLM gather hotline, 801-539-4050.

To learn more about the wild horse and burro program or to obtain an adoption application, visit the BLM National Wild Horse and Burro website at: http://on.doi.gov/2h11lDS .