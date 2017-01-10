SALT LAKE CITY — Every athlete's ultimate goal is to someday win a championship, or at least it should be.

But when longtime NBA sharpshooter Kyle Korver was traded last week from the Atlanta Hawks to the defending league champion Cleveland Cavaliers, he admittedly felt somewhat conflicted about making the move to Cleveland, even though it will give the veteran shooting guard his best chance ever to earn a championship ring.

"There's definitely mixed emotions," Korver told reporters last week after the trade was announced. "There's a lot of hard ties to Atlanta, for a lot of reasons, a lot of friendships, relationships. It's where I had my best basketball years, honestly. It's where I had all my kids. It's hard to leave that behind.

"Obviously, it's a great opportunity for me to go to Cleveland, so I'm very excited about that part of it. But there's a lot of relationships that I care about here (in Atlanta) that I'm going to miss.

"From a basketball perspective, (Cleveland is) a great, great fit for me. And I know that," Korver said in an article posted on espn.com.

Former #Jazz man Kyle Korver @ #Cavs shootaround HC Tyronn Lue doesn't know if he's available but if so he will play pic.twitter.com/5eIWLtQ2lx — Brittany Copeland (@brittanydiehl) January 10, 2017

Korver spent two-plus seasons in a Utah Jazz uniform from 2007-10, setting the NBA single-season record for 3-point field goal accuracy (53.6 percent) during the 2009-10 season with the Jazz before moving on to the Chicago Bulls as a free agent. He was then acquired in a July 2012 trade by Atlanta, where he became an NBA All-Star in 2015.

The Hawks traded Korver to the Cavaliers last weekend in exchange for Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams and a 2019 first-round draft pick. He is expected to make his debut with Cleveland tonight when the Cavs face the Jazz at Vivint Arena.

Korver was unavailable for comment at the Cavs' shootaround Tuesday morning as final details of his trade were still being worked out.

Korver, 35, is in his 15th NBA season and is renowned as one of the league's best 3-point shooters, making 43 percent of his shots from beyond the arc during his career. The Cavs became interested in him after losing J.R. Smith, an integral part of last year's NBA championship squad, with a broken thumb in December. Smith is expected to be sidelined until late March.

Korver, whose contract is $5.2 million this season, will be a free agent this summer. He is averaging 9.5 points per game and shooting 40.9 percent from 3-point range this season, and he has played a vital role in the resurgence of the Hawks' franchise, which reached the NBA playoffs each year he was in Atlanta, including an Eastern Conference finals appearance in 2015.

"Kyle is somebody who was a big part of us building our culture and our success over the past five years," Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters last Saturday. "I have a ton of respect for him and an appreciation for him as a player, more so as a human being."