“THE NERD,” through Feb. 4, Hale Centre Theatre, 3333 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City (801-984-9000 or hct.org); running time: 2 hours, 30 minutes (one intermission)

WEST VALLEY CITY — More than 10 years have passed since Ryan Simmons last portrayed the title role in a Hale Centre Theatre production of “The Nerd,” but it’s obvious why the theater wanted him back.

With his spectacular voice control, wacky facial contortions, spot-on comedic timing and mad tambourine skills, Simmons effortlessly inhabits the character of Rick Steadman, in which role he is single cast.

The Larry Shue comedy, directed this time by Eric Jensen, opens by introducing the audience to three close friends living in Terre Haute, Indiana, in the late 1970s. Willum Cubbert is a talented architect who struggles to stand up for himself and his ideas, much to the dismay of Tansy McGinnis, whose romantic inclinations toward him are cooled by his lack of “gumption.” In fact, she’s ready to hit the road and leave her friends for an opportunity to be a weather reporter in Washington, D.C. All this unfolds under the watchful eye of Axel Hammond, a local theater critic with a soft heart despite his somewhat acerbic personality.

When the trio gathers to celebrate Willum’s birthday, Willum’s answering machine reveals that most of the would-be guests have canceled. But then comes a voice Willum never expected to hear — that of Rick Steadman, who Willum has never met but who saved his life in Vietnam, and who’s planning to drop in for the party.

Willum’s employer, the domineering hotel magnate Warnock Waldgrave, is in attendance at the party along with his sweet but high-strung wife, Clelia, and their rambunctious and disobedient son, Thor. Things start getting wild before Rick’s arrival, but when he appears on the scene, decides to take Willum up on his longstanding offer for a favor, and settles in as a houseguest, the show becomes an all-out, nonstop, hilarious frenzy — because Rick is far different from what anyone expected. He’s an ill-mannered and clueless chalk-factory worker who proves himself unable to navigate a conversation, let alone a social gathering, and the friends shortly set to work trying to find a way to drive him off before his obtuseness, antics and all-around nerdiness drive them insane.

The members of the Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday cast face a steep challenge in equaling Simmons’ stage presence, but most turn in admirable performances. Though Amy Addams Stocking doesn’t have much time onstage as Clelia, she steals her scenes and is well-matched with David Marsden as the easily outraged Warnock. Kylee Wood is sweet and tenacious as Tansy, and Jeffrey Whitlock ably showcases the depth of Axel’s sharp yet kind attitude.

Bryan Dayley’s portrayal of Willum is earnest but takes his humility a little far, resulting in his character having not only no gumption but also very little personality.

HCT’s intimate theater-in-the-round layout lends itself well to this show, though some gags can be hard to fully appreciate depending on the audience’s position relative to the stage — though it’s clear those moments have been intentionally spread out to give everyone a turn.

Jennifer Stapley Taylor’s scenic design is attractive and features an indoor fire pit that serves as a nice centerpiece for the stage. The costuming, designed by Tamara Clayton Baker, is crisp and fun.

HCT’s lively staging of “The Nerd” provides plenty of laughs — plus some perspective for anyone still reeling from uncomfortable interactions with their own holiday guests.

Content advisory: Some mild language and alcohol consumption.