If you're worried about a darker “Cars 3," time to hit the brakes. A new sneak peek of the film shows it won't be totally dark, just a little dramatic.
Back in November 2016, the first trailer for the upcoming “Cars 3” film came out, showing what appeared to be a darker story than previous installments. The story’s hero Lightning McQueen suffers from a car accident, apparently putting an end to his career.
The trailer’s sole message: "From this moment, everything will change."
Dark, to say the least.
But a new exclusive sneak peek of the 2017 film offers a little bit more detail about how this sequel will shape up. McQueen still suffers from the wreck in this teaser, but he’s also told that he will have a tough time racing again, especially with new, more technologically-advanced vehicles.
The trailer remains grounded in seriousness, with no gags or jokes to be heard.
According to BGR, this may actually be a smart decision from Pixar.
“Either way, it’s clear that Pixar is taking a very different approach after Cars 2 failed to register with the general public,” BGR explained. “It remains the studio’s lowest rated film by a significant margin, so it’s not surprising to see them take a different approach. At the end of the day, no matter how it turns out, it’ll be better than Cars 2.”
Watch below