A video interview shows that Jimmer Fredette seems at home in China.

A reporter from China Global Television Network recently sat down with former BYU basketball star Jimmer Fredette to discuss his record-breaking play on the court, as well as his LDS faith and future with the Shanghai Sharks.

Jimmer Fredette, five-year NBA veteran, reignites career with CBA team Shanghai Sharks in China @jimmerfredette pic.twitter.com/TdBczOk9oO — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) January 8, 2017

After discussing his 40-points a game average and what happened when he broke a scoring record held by Yao Ming, one segment of the interview showed Fredette making croissants with a Mormon family.

"There is a Mormon community here," Fredette said in the video. "It's great to be able to have that, to have people I know and can meet and have something in common with."

After asking Fredette about his future in basketball, the reporter concludes with a compliment.

"Well Jimmer Fredette, you are quite possibly the nicest man I have met in basketball," the reporter said in a British accent.

For the entire interview — five minutes and 33 seconds in length — watch here.