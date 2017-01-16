CEDAR CITY — The Orchestra of Southern Utah is partnering with the Cedar City Peace and Justice Association to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. by collecting used instruments from the community.

The instruments will be “distributed to local music programs that support young musicians who otherwise would not have access to instruments,” according to a press release from OSU.

“A Joyful Noise: Instrument Drive and MLK Jr. Day Celebration” will be Jan. 16, 7 p.m., at St. Jude’s Episcopal Church, 70 N. 200 West, Cedar City. The event will include live music, poetry readings, dance performances and guest speakers Janice Brooks, Mayor Maile Wilson, the Rev. Lee Montgomery and Ali Siahpush of Southern Utah University.

Instrument donations can be made at the event or dropped off at Whittlesticks, 535 S. Main, Cedar City. The group is also accepting donations to help with any repairs for the instruments. See myosu.org for more information.