SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, is planning to invoke congressional authority to block a new law in Washington, D.C., allowing doctors to help end the lives of terminally ill patients.

"The assisted suicide issue is not something we take lightly," Chaffetz, the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, told reporters Monday during a briefing about the committee's priorities, according to the Washington Times.

Chaffetz, whose committee oversees the District of Columbia, said he will introduce a disapproval resolution by the end of January that would ask Congress to void the law.

"This body, which does have jurisdiction, should be given a right to vote on that," he said.

The bill, which allows patients with six months or less to live to ask their doctors for lethal medication, went to Congress Friday for a 30-day review. Overturning it requires the support of the House and Senate as well as the president.